The resignation of Jane Philpott, who was recently appointed as the Treasury Board President, cost Trudeau another cabinet minister, ahead of federal elections that polls are showing he could lose.

Philpott expressed her unhappiness with the government's response to allegations that officials inappropriately pressured former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould last year.

In a statement Philpott said: "Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised."

Wilson-Raybould resigned in February amid allegations senior officials had pressured her to help major construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc avoid a corruption trial, when she was justice minister.

More resignations

The Canadian prime minister's Chief Secretary, Gerald Butts, also resigned last Monday amid the SNC-Lavalin controversy. Butts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's principal private secretary and a key architect of the Liberals' 2015 election victory, said that he did not pressure the former justice minister to help the construction firm.

Butt had refuted the allegations over the controversy in a statement last Monday, saying that that it was not true that "I or the staff put pressure on the Attorney General, Wilson-Raybould".

Trudeau faces criticism as the resignations continue to reach those closest to him and the allegation could dominate his election bid later this year.

How did Trudeau react to resignations and the scandal?

During a Liberal Party rally in Toronto, Trudeau expressed his disappointment over Philpott's resignation but said he understood her reasons for leaving the Cabinet.

"Concerns of this nature must be taken seriously and I can ensure you that I am,” said Trudeau in his address. He did not state the specific reason for Philpott’s resignation. Furthermore he thanked her for serving in his Cabinet.