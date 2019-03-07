Turkey pursues its own interest in purchasing Russian missile defence system S-400, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

"Turkey does what is necessary for its own interests regarding the S-400 missile defense system, it makes its own decision," Oktay said.

Oktay says Turkey will not renege on buying the Russian S-400 as it had already signed a contract to do so.

"With regards to the purchasing of the S-400 defence system from Russia, we will do what is required, especially if we signed a deal," he said, adding, "Turkey does not adopt an obstinate stance on it."

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara finalised an agreement on purchasing Russia's S-400 missile defence system.