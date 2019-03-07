TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
"Turkey seeks its own interests in purchasing the S-400"
"Turkey does what is necessary for its own interests regarding the S-400 missile defense system, it makes its own decision," Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay says.
"Turkey seeks its own interests in purchasing the S-400"
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems on display during a parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, at Red Square in Moscow on May 9 2018. / Reuters Archive
March 7, 2019

Turkey pursues its own interest in purchasing Russian missile defence system S-400, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday. 

"Turkey does what is necessary for its own interests regarding the S-400 missile defense system, it makes its own decision," Oktay said.

Oktay says Turkey will not renege on buying the Russian S-400 as it had already signed a contract to do so.

"With regards to the purchasing of the S-400 defence system from Russia, we will do what is required, especially if we signed a deal," he said, adding, "Turkey does not adopt an obstinate stance on it."

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara finalised an agreement on purchasing Russia's S-400 missile defence system.

Recommended

"We concluded the S-400 issue, signed a deal with the Russians, and will start co-production," said Erdogan, speaking in a televised interview.

"Later, we may work with S-500s," the next generation system, he said.

US officials had suggested that Turkey should buy US Patriot missiles rather than the Russian system, arguing the S-400 is incompatible with NATO systems. 

However, Turkish officials said that Turkey would not go back on its agreement with Russia, even if it were to also buy Patriots.   

Invoking Russia's S-300 deals with Greece, Bulgaria and Slovakia all NATO countries - Erdogan dismissed concerns over Turkey's arms deal wıth Russia.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda