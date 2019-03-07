A Thai court on Thursday ordered the dissolution of an opposition party for nominating the king's sister as its candidate for prime minister in a March 24 election, the first since the military seized power in a 2014 coup.

Banning the Thai Raksa Chart party just over two weeks before the general election struck a blow to opposition parties' chances of defeating parties allied to the military junta that has ruled for nearly five years.

"The court has ordered that the party be dissolved," Judge Taweekiet Meenakanit said in the Constitutional Court ruling, which also banned the party's executive board members from politics for 10 years.

Party dissolved after nominating princess

The Election Commission had asked the court to dissolve the party after it nominated Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi for prime minister, which the commission described as "antagonistic toward the constitutional monarchy."

The princess relinquished her royal titles in 1972 but is still officially treated as a senior member of the royal family, which is highly revered in Thailand.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn strongly opposed his sister's nomination, calling it "inappropriate" and unconstitutional and her candidacy was swiftly disqualified by the Election Commission.