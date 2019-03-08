Forty-two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli sniper fire in renewed protests along the Gaza-Israel fence on Friday, Gaza's health ministry said, adding one Palestinian succumbed to his wounds.

A statement from the ministry's spokesman said the victims "were shot by Israeli occupation forces" during the 50th week of demonstrations.

Four medics were among those wounded, the ministry said.

Tamer Arafat succumbed to his wounds after being shot in the head, the ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said.

An Israeli army spokesman said demonstrators "hurled explosive devices and rocks at the security fence and soldiers, and have also ignited tyres."