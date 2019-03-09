Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday for the second time in a fortnight for the governorship and state assembly elections, against a backdrop of tensions and fears of violence.

Polling stations open from 0700 GMT, with results expected from early next week.

President Muhammadu Buhari will be expecting to consolidate his victory on February 23, when he won 19 states to secure a second, four-year term of office.

His All Progressives Congress (APC) currently controls 22 states while the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 13.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has one.

Governors are powerful and influential figures in Nigeria's federal politics, controlling state finances, where they are responsible for key areas including education to health.

They can also provide a strong collective voice in Abuja.

State-level elections are often predicted to broadly mirror presidential polling and this year come amid concerns about the role of securit y forces during the vote.

During the presidential and parliamentary polling, there were reports of violence, vote-buying, voter intimidation and ballot box vandalism in some states.

At least 53 people were killed, according to the Situation Room umbrella group of more than 70 civil society monitoring groups, which said safety fears contributed to a low turnout.

It said on Thursday there was a "worrying trend of increased and excessive involvement of the military and security officials in elections".

Rivers

The Situation Room said last month's poll did not meet the minimum standard for a credible election, although most domestic and international observers disagreed.

Delays in voting and disruption in parts of the country saw the PDP and its beaten candidate Atiku Abubakar brand the results a "sham" and take legal action.

The party has especially questioned the use of troops, which are not responsible for election security, citing reports soldiers had blocked voters from polling units.