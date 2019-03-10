India's election commission issued a notice asking political parties not to use images of the country's armed forces in their posters and other advertising during campaigns for the April-May general election.

The commission announced national polls on Sunday, with voting to run from April 11 to May 19.

The notice followed pictures posted to social media recently showing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used images in their campaign posters of a captured Indian Air Force pilot recently freed by Pakistan after a clash with India over the disputed Kashmir territory.

The election commission said that political parties must refrain from using photographs of defence personnel in advertisements or their election campaign propaganda as the armed forces are "apolitical and neutral stakeholders in a modern democracy."

The commission cited a 2013 order that said photographs of defence personnel should not be used "in any manner in advertisement/propaganda/campaigning or in any another other manner in connections with elections by political parties and candidates."

'Strict compliance'

It called for “strict compliance” with the order.

The pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, was shot down on February 27 by Pakistani aircraft during clashes between the two nuclear-armed powers that began after a suicide attack last month in Kashmir that killed 40 Indian paramilitary police.