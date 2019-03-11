WORLD
3 MIN READ
DRC's Bemba seeks $76.5M from war crimes court
Former Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba last week filed an application asking judges at the global court to award him a total of $76.5 million (68 million euros) for what he called a miscarriage of justice.
DRC's Bemba seeks $76.5M from war crimes court
Jean-Pierre Bemba, a successful businessman and opposition politician before his arrest, was acquitted in May last year of crimes committed by members of a militia under his command. July 24, 2018. / Reuters
March 11, 2019

Former Democratic Republic of Congo vice-president Jean-Pierre Bemba is demanding $76.5 million in compensation from the International Criminal Court following his war crimes acquittal last year, his lawyer said on Monday.

Lawyers said Bemba's assets – including seven planes and three villas in Portugal – were "simply allowed to rot" by the court while he spent a decade behind bars in The Hague.

Last June, Bemba was acquitted of charges of murder, rape and pillaging committed by his private army in the neighbouring Central African Republic in 2002-3. A conviction for bribing witnesses was upheld.

"An innocent man lost 10 years of his life," lawyer Peter Haynes said in a document sent to the ICC.

"The aim is to try to repair some of the damage done to this man and his family by his arrest, his detention and the related actions by the court and certain parties," Haynes added.

Bemba returned to his homeland after his acquittal but was barred from running for the opposition in Congolese elections because of the bribery conviction.

The compensation demand adds to the troubles of the ICC, which was set up in 2002 to try the world's worst crimes but has faced recent setbacks including the acquittals of Bemba and, in January, former Ivory Coast leader Laurent Gbagbo.

Recommended

Haynes pointed out that the demand for $76.5 million "is just less than half the annual budget of the court."

But Haynes said Bemba was willing to donate $24.72 million (22 million euros) – should he be awarded the full compensation – "to provide reparations to the people of the Central African Republic."

This amount would come from the compensation claimed "for the loss of 10 years of his life."

"For 10 years Mr Bemba's assets, which includes amongst other things seven aeroplanes, three villas in Portugal and three parcels of land in the Congo and two boats were simply allowed to rot," said Haynes.

Asked about who would foot the bill, Haynes said his client was entitled to compensation as stated in the ICC's founding document, the Rome Statute.

"I would hope, and I'm sure the taxpayer would hope, that they sort out some insurance for that. It's not Mr Bemba's fault or my fault if they run their business in a way that they don't try and get insurance for their liabilities," he added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover