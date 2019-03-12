WORLD
2 MIN READ
Algerians keep up pressure after president's half-concession
Bouteflika's announcement on Monday to withdrew his candidacy for a fifth term cheered his opponents.
Algerians keep up pressure after president's half-concession
Students carry banners during a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria March 12, 2019 / Reuters
March 12, 2019

Algerian students are protesting President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to delay presidential elections indefinitely.

Bouteflika's announcement on Monday to withdrew his candidacy for a fifth term cheered his opponents.

But on Tuesday, there was more skepticism over his decision to delay an April 18 election without setting a new date, which opponents say could leave him in power indefinitely

Protesters question Bouteflika's fitness for office after a 2013 stroke that has left him largely hidden from public view. They're also angry at the gas-rich country's power structure seen as secretive and corrupt.

Recommended

Many protesters are now demanding that Bouteflika step down April 18 instead of waiting for a new vote.

Student protests started Tuesday in Algiers and are planned in other cities, and nationwide protests are expected Friday.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain reports.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover