Israeli police said on Tuesday that undercover officers had broken up a drug-dealing network that used a popular messaging app and had connections in the United States, Ukraine and Germany.

"After several months of covert investigation 42 suspects were this morning detained in Israel and abroad for questioning under caution on suspicions of trafficking various types of drugs," a police statement said.

It said the transactions amounted to "hundreds of millions" of Israeli shekels (tens of millions of dollars/euros).

The suspects, the statement added, traded through the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

Police designated the ring "Crime Organisation 420" and published its organisational chart, with one person at its head and a hierarchy of executives for finance, infrastructure, security and development, among others.

The statement did not give any names and did not link the suspects to the Israeli drug marketplace Telegrass, which uses Telegram.

Israeli public radio, however, said that Telegrass founder Amos Dov Silver was among those arrested.

The radio said that the suspects allegedly dealt not only in marijuana but also ecstasy and cocaine.