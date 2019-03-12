WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN warns thousands trapped in Yemen's northern flashpoint
The UN humanitarian agency says thousands of Yemeni civilians are trapped in an embattled northern district as fierce clashes between warring factions continue.
UN warns thousands trapped in Yemen's northern flashpoint
Saudi-led coalition backed forces patrol, Mocha, Yemen. (February 12, 2018) / AP
March 12, 2019

UN humanitarian agency warned on Tuesday that thousands of Yemeni civilians caught in fierce clashes between warring factions are trapped in an embattled northern district, an area that has become another flashpoint in the country's bitter civil war.

The number of displaced in the impoverished district of Hajjah has doubled over the past six months, with over 5,300 families fleeing from the district and its surrounding area in the past weeks, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

Hajjah's mountainous district of Kushar, only 50 km (31 miles) from the border with Saudi Arabia has been hit particularly hard — roads and all communication lines are cut and "thousands of civilians are reportedly trapped between conflicting parties," the UN said.

Over the past days, air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognised government, killed 22 people, including women and 14 children in the area.

"It is outrageous that innocent civilians continue to die needlessly in a conflict that should, and can be solved," said Lise Grande, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen.

Recommended

Yemen's Houthi rebels imposed tight control over Kushar after powerful local tribesmen took up arms against them. The Houthis subsequently shelled the district — home to 100,000 people — and killed and wounded scores of civilians. Thousands were displaced. As the Houthi siege strangled the area, the Saudi-led coalition airdropped food and medicine to the tribes.

The district's tribes, in a 2012 deal with the Houthis, had remained neutral in Yemen's civil war, which erupted in 2014, and were in return left in peace on their lands. The area's Hajour tribes also belong to the same Zaydi Shia sect as the Houthis.

But after the Houthis tried to use the district to send weapons and reinforcements to other front-lines, where they have been fighting Saudi-backed forces, the deal collapsed.

The recent developments in Hajjah — where the total number of displaced due to the fighting numbers around 30,000 — underscore the fragmentation of the Houthis' support base in northern Yemen, where the rebels have mostly been in control since the start of the conflict.

Yemen's civil war has killed over 60,000 people — both civilians and combatants — and displaced 3 million, pushing the already impoverished nation to the brink of famine.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover