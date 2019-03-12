Britain's Parliament delivered a crushing defeat to Prime Minister Theresa May's European Union divorce deal on Tuesday, plunging the Brexit process into chaos just 17 days before the UK is due to leave the bloc.

It was a narrower outcome than the 230-vote margin of defeat for the agreement in January, before May secured changes from the bloc - but not by much.

May - her voice ragged after days of frantic shuttle diplomacy to secure last-minute changes to the deal - had earlier told the House of Commons, 'this is the moment and this is the time - time for us to come together, back this motion and get the deal done.'

"If this deal is not passed, then Brexit could be lost," May said.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Westminster.

'No more Brexit negotiations'

EU leaders warned there would be no more changes or negotiations, and with less than three weeks to go until the UK is due to leave, British lawmakers now face a stark choice between leaving the EU without an agreement to smooth the way, or delaying the country's withdrawal past the scheduled March 29 departure date.

"The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line," the bloc's main Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said after the House of Commons vote.

"The impasse can only be solved in the UK. Our 'no-deal' preparations are now more important than ever before."

Brexit supporters unconvinced

Hard-core Brexit supporters in May's Conservative Party and the prime minister's allies in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party both said they could not support the deal, which Parliament rejected by an overwhelming margin in January.

The DUP, which props up May's minority government, said "sufficient progress has not been achieved" on the key issue of the Irish border.

The European Research Group of pro-Brexit Conservatives, which has dozens of lawmakers as members, said the amendments 'do not deliver legally binding changes'' to the withdrawal agreement, as the government promised.

"In light of our own legal analysis and others, we do not recommend accepting the government's motion today," group member Bill Cash said.

At a late-night news conference on Monday in Strasbourg, France, May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced changes designed to overcome lawmakers' concerns about provisions designed to ensure the border between EU member Ireland and Britain's Northern Ireland remains open after Brexit.

The mechanism, known as the backstop, is a safeguard that would keep the UK in a customs union with the EU until a permanent new trading relationship is in place. Brexit supporters in Britain fear the backstop could be used to bind the country to EU regulations indefinitely.

May said documents to be added to the deal provided 'legally binding' assurances that the backstop would be temporary and that Britain would have a way to get out of it if the EU failed to negotiate in good faith. However, the text of the 585-page withdrawal agreement remained unchanged.

May hoped the changes would be enough to overturn the 230-vote margin of defeat for the deal in January.