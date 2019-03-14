Britain's parliament on Thursday voted to ask the European Union to delay Brexit until at least June and head off a chaotic end to their 46-year partnership in two weeks.

The UK is barrelling towards the March 29 Brexit deadline with no approved EU withdrawal agreement and a prime minister who appears to have lost control over her bickering cabinet.

Anxious businesses are pleading for action and US President Donald Trump waded in to pronounce himself "surprised to see how badly it has all gone".

Series of votes in a week

A sense of chaos filled the House of Commons this week as lawmakers held a series of votes on ideas about what they could do next.

MPs have twice rejected the deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May's with the other 27 EU nations - in January and on Tuesday.

They voted on Wednesday not to leave without an agreement but still lacked a clear roadmap on the way forward three years after Brexit was launched in a bitterly divisive referendum.

The plan they all finally agreed on - after turning down four other proposals - was submitted by May herself: to ask EU leaders to simply push Brexit back.

The motion also supported holding a third vote early next week on May's twice-rejected deal.

A revised tally showed it passing by a 412-202 margin despite the majority of her own party - and seven of her 28 cabinet members - voting against.

May had already lost her voice earlier in the week and did not stand up to speak before the chamber after all the voting had wound down for the day.

"Parliament's rejection of no deal and desire for an extension shows there is still some common sense in Westminster," the influential CBI business lobby tweeted after the vote.

"But without a radically new approach, business fears this is simply a stay of execution."

Another vote

A bumpy "no deal" exit on March 29 will still happen if May's strategy is voted down for a third time and the EU 27 fail to approve an extension.

EU leaders have said they would consider any request from London.

But they also want to know how long the extension would be -- and what it would be used for - before they meet in Brussels in a week's time.