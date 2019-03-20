As a professor of engineering at one of the universities directly impacted by the college scandal, I am outraged at the audacity of all those involved in this scandal. For racial minorities, this scandal cuts deep since we are so often made to feel that we didn’t earn our way into these institutions.

I am angry for every black and brown student who attended college and were challenged, implicitly or directly, about their right to exist in a space that they earned while mediocre students of extreme privilege who do not appreciate the opportunities afforded to them walked around these spaces as if they owned it. Perhaps in some way they did “own” it since, as we’ve learned, their spaces were bought by their wealthy parents.

These parents didn’t use the normal scheme of big donations to get their kids into college, but instead lied, cheated, bribed, and engaged in illegal activities to make sure their kids were accepted.

As Anand Giridharadas, author of the book “Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World,” tweeted, “Many rich Americans are no longer content with the generalized rigging of America in their favour. They want extra, private, bottle-service, bespoke rigging, over and above the unfair advantages they’re forced to share with other rich people.”

Given this scandal, I’ve been prompted to reassess the “imposter syndrome” that has so often plagued my life and, as I know, the life of other underrepresented persons on college campuses across the world.

Imposter syndrome was first described by two psychologists in the 1970s based on their work on high achieving women. It refers to a phenomenon in which a person doubts their accomplishments and have persistent fears of being exposed as a fraud.

The power of imposter syndrome is especially insidious because the feelings of inadequacy that cause one to feel like a fraud persist even when one has external proof validating their success.

While imposter syndrome can be experienced by all humans, women and racial minorities—especially those underrepresented in their disciplines (like black students in STEM fields)—tend to suffer from imposter syndrome more acutely than their white, male counterparts. I should know. I am not only a professor; I am black and female. I have and still do suffer from imposter syndrome.

What makes this college scandal even worse is that these kids of affluence and wealth were the real imposters. However, since these imposters came from affluent families, their presence was probably not questioned by their peers, whereas black and brown students who rightfully earned their admissions may have to deal with discrimination and the associated stresses from being accused of “stealing spots.”