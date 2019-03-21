Pakistan has rescued four Iranian soldiers being held captive by a banned militant group in the country's southwest Balochistan province, the military said in a statement Thursday.

The rescue took place in Chagai district of Balochistan, near the Afghan border, the statement said.

"Terrorists of a proscribed organisation were reported to have entered Pakistan from Afghanistan side along with abducted Iranian soldiers," it said.

"After exchange of fire, four Iranian soldiers (were) recovered," it continued.

The statement said the soldiers were being handed over to Iranian authorities, though it did not say when.