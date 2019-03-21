Saudi women held in detention for nearly a year have been charged following contact with foreign media and activists, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, after they went on trial for undermining national security.

"After nearly a year of accusations... that these brave champions of women's rights are 'foreign agents', the actual charges against them appear to be simply a list of their efforts to promote women's rights," said Michael Page, HRW's Middle East deputy director.

"This is hardly the act of a government that is carrying out reforms, as (Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman and his supporters keep claiming."

HRW and Amnesty International put the number of women facing trial at 11. Some of them have allegedly faced torture and sexual harassment during interrogation in detention.

Citing sources who reviewed the charge sheets, HRW said the women were indicted after establishing contact with fully accredited international journalists base d in the kingdom as well as foreign diplomats and international human rights organisations.

"If sharing information about women's rights with journalists and diplomats is illegal, then by that standard most of the Saudi leadership would be in prison right now," Page said.

The charge sheets make no mention of contact with foreign spies, according to HRW.

"Coordinated activity"

Earlier this month, the Saudi public prosecutor said the activists had been accused of "coordinated activity to undermine the security, stability and social harmony of the kingdom".