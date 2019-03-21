WORLD
4 MIN READ
Saudi women on trial after contact with foreign media: HRW
The trial of at least 10 women opened in Riyadh's criminal court last week after they were detained in 2018 as part of a sweeping crackdown on activists, legal authorities said, without specifying the charges.
Saudi women on trial after contact with foreign media: HRW
In this file photo taken on September 27, 2016, activist Aziza al-Yousef is pictured checking her phone during an interview in Riyadh. / AFP
March 21, 2019

Saudi women held in detention for nearly a year have been charged following contact with foreign media and activists, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, after they went on trial for undermining national security.

"After nearly a year of accusations... that these brave champions of women's rights are 'foreign agents', the actual charges against them appear to be simply a list of their efforts to promote women's rights," said Michael Page, HRW's Middle East deputy director.

"This is hardly the act of a government that is carrying out reforms, as (Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman and his supporters keep claiming."

HRW and Amnesty International put the number of women facing trial at 11. Some of them have allegedly faced torture and sexual harassment during interrogation in detention.

Citing sources who reviewed the charge sheets, HRW said the women were indicted after establishing contact with fully accredited international journalists base d in the kingdom as well as foreign diplomats and international human rights organisations.

"If sharing information about women's rights with journalists and diplomats is illegal, then by that standard most of the Saudi leadership would be in prison right now," Page said.

The charge sheets make no mention of contact with foreign spies, according to HRW.

"Coordinated activity"

Earlier this month, the Saudi public prosecutor said the activists had been accused of "coordinated activity to undermine the security, stability and social harmony of the kingdom".

Recommended

State-backed media have branded them traitors and "agents of embassies".

Saudi Arabia's media ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The women were initially expected to appear for trial in a court set up to handle terror-related cases.

But just hours before their first court appearance, their relatives said they were informed the trial had been shifted to the criminal court, without being told why.

The move has triggered speculation the trial could pave the way for the release of the women after the crackdown sparked international criticism against Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler.

Some detainees, including prominent activist Loujain Hathloul, were recently made to sign letters in prison requesting a royal pardon from King Salman, family members told AFP.

Prince Mohammed's much-trumpeted drive to modernise the conservative kingdom has been dented by the detentions, part of a wider crackdown by Saudi authorities on dissent.

Saudi Arabia has also faced global outrage over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon