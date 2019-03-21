Turkey will go to the polls on March 31 2019, to elect their local representatives. Turkish citizens will vote for their mayors and municipal council members for the next five years.

The upcoming local elections will be the first under Turkey’s new presidential system. However, there are no major variations between the current and previous local elections, political parties have been following the same alliance strategy they did for the parliamentary and presidential elections held on June 24 2018.

Istanbul is the most important city for the political parties in the local elections. There are two main candidates who have a chance of winning at the polls.

One is the People’s Alliance AK Party candidate Binali Yildirim, who is the former prime minister and speaker of parliament. The other one is the Nation’s Alliance CHP candidate and former mayor of Istanbul’s Beylikduzu district Ekrem Imamoglu.

Turkey’s largest population and the city’s political significance

Turkey’s largest city Istanbul is considered the most populous city in Europe. Officially, the city has 15 million inhabitants, of which 10 million are eligible to vote. Nearly 20 percent of Turkey’s population and Turkish voters are living in the city connecting Asia and Europe.