Thousands of Algerians on Friday demonstrated in the major cities of the oil-rich North African country, demanding the resignation of ailing, 82-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The number of protesters was much smaller than predicted by organisers, however, as rain appeared to dampen attendance on the fifth straight Friday since nationwide anti-Bouteflika protests began on February 22.

Families joined professionals and students in the central squares of Algiers, the capital, holding signs reading "Get Out, Bouteflika" and "No Mandate Extension."

Bouteflika last week indefinitely postponed April's national election and overhauled the government.

While he abandoned his bid for a fifth term in office, his simultaneous postponement of the election has critics worried that he intends to hold on to power indefinitely. He has been president since 1999.