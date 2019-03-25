Russia is ready to improve ties with the United States but it is up to Washington to make the first move, the Kremlin said on Monday after the conclusion of a US investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump and Moscow in the 2016 election.

The US Department of Justice said on Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. Mueller also investigated whether Trump obstructed justice but did not come to a definitive answer.

That brought a hearty claim of vindication from Trump but set the stage for new rounds of political and legal fighting.

Trump cheered the outcome but also laid bare his resentment after two years of investigations that have shadowed his administration. "It's a shame that our country has had to go through this.

In a four-page letter to Congress, Attorney General William Barr quoted Mueller's report as stating it "does not exonerate" the president on obstruction. Instead, Barr said, it "sets out evidence on both sides of the question."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report on a conference call and said Russia had never interfered and did not plan to interfere in the United States or other countries' internal affairs and elections.

"...It's hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat," Peskov told reporters.

Trump, in Florida, celebrated that the report showed "there was no collusion." He also claimed it showed there was no obstruction.

His legal team said the president was completely vindicated by Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"This is a complete and total vindication of the president," the team said in a statement.

TRT World'sLiz Maddock reports.

Both sides react to Mueller report

Barr released his summary of Mueller's report on Sunday afternoon.

Mueller wrapped up his investigation on Friday with no new indictments, bringing to a close a probe that has shadowed Trump for nearly two years.

But the broader fight is not over.

The justice department summary sets up a battle between Barr and Democrats, who called for Mueller's full report to be released and vowed to press on with their own investigation.

Congress' top Democrats, Chuck Schumer of New York in the Senate and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, put out a statement saying Barr's letter raises as many questions as it answers, including about his own decision not to prosecute on possible obstruction.

"Given Mr Barr's public record of bias against the special counsel's inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report," they said.

Trump's claim of complete exoneration "directly contradicts the words of Mr Mueller and is not to be taken with any degree of credibility," they added.

TRT World'sKate Fisher has more.

The House Judiciary Committee chairman said earlier Congress needs to hear from Barr about his decision and see "all the underlying evidence."