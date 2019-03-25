British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday chair a potentially volatile meeting of her cabinet amid reports of an attempted coup by colleagues over her handling of Brexit.

May will meet the very ministers said to be plotting to oust her at the start of another crucial week in Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, which could see MPs seize control of the process from the government.

What will happen on Monday?

Lawmakers are due to debate later on Monday a government motion saying that parliament has considered a statement made by May on March 15 which set out the government's next steps on Brexit, including its plan to seek a delay.

That March 15 statement also noted the government believes the best way forward is for Britain to leave the EU "in an orderly manner" with a deal, and that parliament had rejected leaving without an agreement.

Can lawmakers propose changes?

Yes. They are known as amendments. Lawmakers have put forward seven amendments. The Speaker, John Bercow, will announce at the start of the debate on Monday, expected around 1530 GMT, if he has selected any amendments to be voted on.

If he does, voting will take place on each selected amendment one by one, before lawmakers vote to give final approval to the wording of the motion. Voting is due to begin at 2200 GMT. The result is read out in parliament.

Amendments are not legally binding on the government but can put political pressure on the government to change course.

Meanwhile, May must decide when, or even if, to ask them to vote again on her divorce deal – finalised with the EU last year – which they have already overwhelmingly rejected twice.

Under a new timetable imposed by European leaders last week, she now has until April 12 to win MPs' backing for the agreement or find a viable alternative which could include a lengthy extension to Brexit.

Cabinet coup?

However, after a disastrous last week, the increasingly isolated leader spent the weekend ensconced at her country residence Chequers "at the mercy of a full-blown cabinet coup", according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper said it had spoken to 11 senior ministers who "confirmed that they wanted the prime minister to make way for someone else" and planned to confront her at Monday's cabinet.

Ministers identified as potential interim replacements played down the reports. "It's not the time to change the captain of the ship," said Environment Minister and leading Brexiteer Michael Gove.

But Brexit-backing tabloid The Sun, Britain's best-selling daily, called for May to announce Monday that she will resign as soon as her deal is approved and Britain leaves the EU.

Under the headline "Time's up, Theresa", the paper said that was the "only one, slim chance" her deal would have of getting parliamentary backing.

Remain, remain, remain