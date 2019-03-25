The Turkish National soccer team on Monday joined the #HelloBrother social media campaign, which refers to the final words of the first victim in the New Zealand mosque attacks.

Terror victim Haji Daoud Nabi, a 71-year-old Afghan national, said “Hello Brother” to the gunman – who massacred dozens of Muslims in Al Noor Mosque – moments before being shot dead at the entrance of the mosque.

Ibrahim Eren Chairman and Director General of TRT thanked the Turkish teams in a tweet which read, "I'd like to thank Turkish National Team of EURO 2020 and all our clubs for supporting the #HelloBrother campaign led by TRT World."