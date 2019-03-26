Following the recent terror attack against Muslims in Christchurch , New Zealand, the momentum of the white supremacist movements have been brought back into the forefront of how we view extremism and what can be done to combat it. While certain media outlets have strived to portray this Islamophobic or anti-Muslim, attack as an isolated incident, the reality is, it is the result of a much larger movement.

In a 74-page manifesto that the shooter published online, he cited other white supremacists and mass murderers as inspiration for his acts, and described himself as a “racist” and “ethno-nationalist eco-fascist”.

While he stated that he had no issue with Muslims in their “homelands”, his issue is with them being “invaders” in the West, but even more so expressed hatred for white Muslim converts, who he felt were “traitors” to their kind. When posing questions to himself within his manifesto, he asked “Do you feel any remorse for the attack?” to which he replied, “No, I only wish I could have killed more invaders, and more traitors as well.”

This notion of “invaders” held by the shooter is quite ironic, considering he was born and raised on colonised land that was initially inhabited by Aboriginals, who are to this day fighting for the rights of their land and territory. Similarly to America and South Africa, it is the white settlers who are historically the “invaders” of these lands, that have now only grown more diverse with globalisation and mass migration.

As for Brenton Tarrant's mention of so-called “traitors”, a white Muslim convert myself, I know the feeling of being titled a “traitor” all too well.

I have been labelled as one countless times online, as well as felt the judgements from within my own family. While half of my family is rather accepting and acclimated to the change, the other side could only be described as “soft-racists” or “white supremacist sympathisers”, at the least, and avid Trump supporters.

So it is admittedly strange seeing anti-Muslim propaganda from my friends and family on social media while being a follower of the Islamic faith myself. However, I do have the added advantage of viewing ‘both sides’, and while I may not be able to bring myself to empathise with racism or white supremacy - I can understand those who live in apathy.

With so much going on in the world - it can be difficult to give our already limited attention to things that seemingly don’t ‘affect’ us. However, we run the risk of isolating ourselves of support from other communities when we experience traumatic events if we don’t ally ourselves with others causes and strife.

When the attack in New Zealand occurred this past week, I was astonished at the number of non-Muslim friends, family and colleagues of mine that did not seem even to be aware that it took place. People who were previously very vocal regarding terror attacks committed by “Muslims”, suddenly did not have anything to say.

While it is easier for us to disconnect from events that happen to those we identify as ‘others’, I expected that the fact that it happened in a Western country would have drawn more attention and acknowledgement from fellow communities.