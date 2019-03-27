Germany on Wednesday called on Saudi Arabia to ensure “full transparency” in the trial of Saudi officials behind the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We expect from the Saudi judiciary to ensure full transparency and compliance with the rule of law,” Christopher Burger, Germany’s deputy foreign ministry spokesman, said at a news conference in Berlin.

“The German Embassy has sought to observe the trial, this has not been granted yet. We regret this,” Burger added.

Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was murdered by Saudi agents last October, shortly after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.