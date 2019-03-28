Iran's state-run news agency says 10 people have been killed after drinking tainted alcohol in northwestern Azarbaijan province while 240 others have been hospitalised.

IRNA says the alcohol poisoning took place over the past six weeks in the city of Tabriz.

Hodjat Pourfathi, an official with the Health Ministry, is quoted as saying three of the victims were blinded and several were in a coma. He says the fatalities are likely to rise.