Israeli forces killed four Palestinians as tens of thousands protesters gathered at the Israel-Gaza fence on Saturday to mark a year since protests and clashes erupted there.

They began protests on March 30 last year to demand the easing of an Israeli-Egyptian economic blockade and the right of return to lands that Palestinian families fled or were driven from on Israel's founding in 1948.

Tear gas was used to disperse crowds as ambulances arrived on standby.

Earlier, Gaza health officials said Israeli troops shot and killed four Palestinians men near the perimeter fence with Israel.

In the year since the protests started, at least 267 Palestinians have been killed.

Fouad Aishan, 40, came with his five children to the frontier.

He said he plans to show his children the Israeli forces and return to safety before the march started.

"I come here driven by personal national motivation," he said. "It has nothing to do with what the politicians do."

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports from Gaza.

'We believe in the idea'

Basheer Faraj lost his left leg in May when he was protesting at the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. He was shot by an Israeli sniper.