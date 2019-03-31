Polls closed in Turkey’s local elections on Sunday after millions of voters exercised their right to choose the country’s mayors, city council members, ward councillors and neighbourhood officials for the next five years.

Polls were carried out in 32 eastern provinces between at 0400GMT and 1300GMT and between 0500GMT and 1400GMT in the country's west.

More than 57 million people were eligible to vote in all 81 provinces according to the country's Supreme Election Council or YSK.

An estimated 44 million citizens were expected to vote at 142,777 polling places in 30 biggest cities, called metropolitan municipalities.

Also, 12.8 million voters cast their ballot at 51,851 polling places across 51 provinces in Turkey.

A total of 12 political parties are competing in the local elections.

The major competing parties are the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), IYI Party, and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Also taking part are the Independent Turkey Party (BTP), Grand Unity Party (BBP), Democrat Party (DP), Democratic Left Party (DSP), Saadet Party (Felicity), Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), and Patriotic Party (Vatan).

The main opposition is an alliance between the CHP and the IYI Party.