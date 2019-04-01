Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is calling for regulators to play a “more active role” in establishing rules that govern the internet, as the world’s largest social media network struggles to defuse criticism.

Zuckerberg, whose company is under pressure for failing to adequately police content and protect user privacy on its platform, wrote in a Washington Post article that a “standardised approach” for removing content would help keep internet companies “accountable.”

“By updating the rules for the Internet, we can preserve what’s best about it - the freedom for people to express themselves and for entrepreneurs to build new things - while also protecting society from broader harms,” Zuckerberg wrote.