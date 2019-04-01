Turkey’s foreign minister on Monday reiterated support for Venezuela and its elected leadership.

“Turkey will continue to support Venezuela, as problems there could affect all of Latin America and even the Caribbean,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference alongside his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

Arreaza said that Turkey has shown an exemplary friendship to Venezuela during a difficult time.

On the outcome of Sunday’s local elections in Turkey, Cavusoglu said: “Turkish people voted for the country's survival and stability.”

The governing Justice and Development (AK) Party “won the election by a landslide,” he added.