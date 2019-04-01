The Taliban stormed checkpoints in northern and western Afghanistan. Militants killed at least eight members of the country's security forces and set off an hours-long gun battle in one of the attacks, provincial officials said as a US envoy arrived in Kabul on Monday to push for peace talks.

Sari Pul

According to Zabihullah Amani, spokesman for the provincial governor in northern Sari Pul province, five security forces were killed in an attack there in Sozma Qala district that started late on Sunday night. The fighting lasted until Monday morning and also left two troops wounded.

The insurgents captured six soldiers before fleeing the scene and their fate remains unknown, Amani said. The checkpoints were later retaken and the area was brought under control once reinforcements arrived.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Amani blamed the Taliban who are active in the province and have stepped up their attacks on Afghan security forces.

Badghis

Separately, the Taliban on Monday overran an army checkpoint in western Badghis province, killing three soldiers, said Jamshid Shahabi, spokesman for the provincial governor. Four other soldiers were wounded and two were missing after the Taliban attack in the district of Bal Murgahb.