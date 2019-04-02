WORLD
2 MIN READ
US bound migrants find jobs in Mexican town of Tijuana
The arrival of thousands of migrants from Central America in Tijuana has created a crisis. But it's also becoming an opportunity both for local companies and the migrants themselves.
Migrants from Central America and Cuba walk on a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Tuzantan, in Chiapas state, Mexico on March 25, 2019. / Reuters
April 2, 2019

The Mexican border town of Tijuana is trying to cope with the number of migrants arriving from Central America. 

Nearly all of them are trying to get into the United States, but the Trump administration is making that more and more difficult. 

An increasing number of these migrants are now deciding to stay in Tijuana, where the economy is picking up pace. 

"Especially with the salary increases right now in California, a lot of US companies are thinking "South". So they want to come to Mexico so they can start becoming competitive in very globalised market," says Ossie Diaz, Director at TACNA, a company that's growing rapidly as Tijuana's economy expands.

TRT World 's Jon Brain reports from Tijuana, Mexico. 

SOURCE:TRT World
