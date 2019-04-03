Government officials, aid workers and activists in Central America are mystified by US President Donald Trump's threat to cut off nearly $500 million in aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador in response to what he calls an immigration crisis. Over time, they say, it will only worsen the problem.

At risk of falling on the chopping block are development programs that work to tackle the root causes driving migration: poverty, inequality, violence and corruption. These include outreach to at-risk youth to combat forced gang recruitment as well as programs to address gender-based violence and support education, workforce development and the uphill fight to root out endemic graft.

"It's illogical and it's irresponsible. ... You're talking about long-term challenges that are going to require long-term, sustainable solutions," said Adriana Beltran, a Central America specialist at the Washington Office on Latin America. "So rather than helping to stabilise the situation and try to address these long-term challenges, the cut in assistance will only make the situation worse."

"Gutting important programs," she added, "will eventually lead to more migration, more insecurity, more corruption, more impunity in these countries."

It's still not clear exactly what, when or how much could be cut.

A figure of $500 million

Trump said last week that "we were paying them tremendous amounts of money and we're not paying them anymore because they haven't done a thing for us," and mentioned a figure of $500 million.

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said Tuesday that the amount affected by any aid cut would be $450 million from the fiscal year 2018 as well as an as yet undetermined amount from 2017.

"The president has made clear that the decision is aimed at securing the United States borders and protecting American citizens," Palladino said.

"These programs have not effectively prevented illegal immigration from coming to the United States, and they've not achieved the desired results."

The aid is meant to promote democracy-building, good governance, trade, agriculture, education, health, public safety and law enforcement. Experts say all of those areas play a direct role in whether people feel they can get by or even survive in their home countries.

Reactions from three countries

Reaction from the three governments has been muted so far, perhaps for fear of angering Trump.

Both Honduras and El Salvador pointedly said they had not been formally notified of any specific cuts in US aid. Honduran Defense Minister Fredy Díaz said cooperation with the United States on security is "unchanged," while the Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the relationship has been "solid, close and positive."

Salvadoran Vice President Oscar Ortiz said Tuesday that an aid cut would not solve the migration problem but have the opposite effect. "The best way to tackle the issue of migration ... is not with this type of decision," he said. "The best way to tackle the issue is to keep working together."

Guatemala, the source of much of the recent migration from the region, was particularly circumspect, with presidential spokesman Alfredo Brito saying simply that the official response was not to comment for the time being.

But those carrying out the boots-on-the-ground work are concerned.

Positive impact on behaviour