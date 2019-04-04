Afghan Taliban attacked a government compound in western Badghis province, killing at least 20 troops and policemen, Afghan provincial officials said on Thursday.

Mohammad Nasir Nazari, a provincial council member, said the "massive attack" took place before dawn on Thursday, and that it targeted the government headquarters in the district of Balal Murgab.

He said the Taliban stormed all the security posts around the compound under the cover of darkness.

He said that the lives of some 600 members of the security forces deployed there are under threat.

Intense fighting

Jamshid Shahabhi, spokesman for the Badgis' governor, said intense fighting in the district is still underway.

He said he fears more casualties by the government.