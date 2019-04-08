Shareholders at Nissan voted on Monday at an extraordinary meeting to remove former chief Carlos Ghosn from the company's board as he battles multiple charges of financial misconduct.

The shareholders meeting also voted to remove Ghosn's former right-hand man Greg Kelly, who also faces charges, from the board, and to appoint Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as director. Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan.

Nissan's top executive apologised to its shareholders for the unfolding scandal at the Japanese automaker before asking them to approve removal of former chairman Ghosn from its board. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa and other Nissan Motor Co.

executives bowed deeply in apology to shareholders attending the extraordinary meeting at a Tokyo hotel.

Angry shareholders demanded an explanation for how wrongdoing on an allegedly massive scale had gone unchecked for years. The meeting was closed except to stockholders but livestreamed.

One shareholder said Nissan's entire management should resign immediately. Saikawa said he felt his responsibility lay in fixing the shoddy corporate governance at Nissan first, and continuing to lead its operations.

Another shareholder asked if Nissan was prepared for a damage lawsuit from shareholders since its stock price has plunged.

"I deeply, deeply apologize for all the worries and troubles we have caused," Saikawa said. "This is an unprecedented and unbelievable misconduct by a top executive."

He outlined the findings of an internal investigation, such as payments of a consultation fee to Ghosn's sister for 13 years. The investigation has also found too much power had been focused in one person, he said.

Ken Miyamoto, 65, a Nissan shareholder, said he was disappointed.