WORLD
4 MIN READ
Three American soldiers killed in Afghanistan bomb attack
Three US troops were killed in the suicide bomb attack outside Bagram Air Base north of Kabul while a contractor initially reported as killed is alive.
Three American soldiers killed in Afghanistan bomb attack
US troops walk outside their base in Uruzgan province, Afghanistan July 7, 2017. / Reuters Archive
April 9, 2019

At least three American service members were killed when their convoy hit a roadside bomb on Monday near the main US base in Afghanistan, the US forces said. 

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The US and NATO Resolute Support mission said the three Americans were killed near the Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, while three others were wounded in the explosion. 

The military said that an Afghan contractor who was believed to have also been killed is alive.

The base in Bagram district is located in northern Parwan province and serves as the main US air facility in the country.

The wounded were evacuated and are receiving medical care, the statement said.

It military added that in accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the names of service members killed in action were being withheld until after the notification of next of kin.

In their claim of responsibility, the Taliban said they launched the attack and that one of their suicide bombers detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near the NATO base. The conflicting accounts could not be immediately reconciled.

On Tuesday, local officials said at least five Afghan civilians were wounded in the commotion after the attack on the American convoy.

Recommended

Four were passers-by and the fifth was a driver of a car going down the road, said Abdul Raqib Kohistani, the Bagram district police chief. 

Abdul Shakor Qudosi, the district administrative chief in Bagram, said American soldiers opened fire immediately after their convoy was bombed.

Monday's US fatalities bring to seven the number of US soldiers killed so far this year in Afghanistan, underscoring the difficulties in bringing peace to the war-wrecked country even as Washington has stepped up efforts to find a way to end the 17-year war, America's longest.

The US had invaded Afghanistan shortly after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

There are about 14,000 US forces in Afghanistan, supporting embattled Afghan forces as they struggle on two fronts — facing a resurgent Taliban who now hold sway over almost half the country and also the Daesh affiliate, which has sought to expand its footprint in Afghanistan even as its self-proclaimed "caliphate" has crumbled in Syria and Iraq.

Last year, 13 US service members were killed in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have continued to carry out daily attacks on Afghan security forces despite holding several rounds of peace talks with the United States in recent months. The Taliban have refused to meet with the Afghan government, which they view as a US puppet.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have agreed to take part in an all-Afghan gathering later this month in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office. 

But the Taliban say they will not recognise any government official attending the gathering as a representative of the Kabul government, only as an individual Afghan participant.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon