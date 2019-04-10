European leaders were poised to delay Brexit on Wednesday, but questions remained over just how much longer to give Prime Minister Theresa May to deliver an orderly divorce – and what conditions to attach.

European Union leaders meeting in Brussels will discuss a second delay to Brexit and their summit's draft conclusions were updated on Wednesday evening with more safeguards aimed at preventing Britain from being a disruptive member during an extension.

EU will have more meetings without Britain and will demand the country refrains from undermining the bloc "in particular when participating in the decision-making processes" during an extension, according to updated draft conclusions.

In particular, the draft, which was seen by Reuters and could still be changed during the talks, said: "The 27 Member States and the [European] Commission ... will continue to meet separately at all levels to discuss matters relations to the situation after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom."

It's not a break but a break-up

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in a combative mood, demanding Britain set out a clear path forward and dismissing reports the leaders had already decided to give May space of up to a year.

But as May prepared to lay out her plan to her 27 colleagues, other officials suggested they would indeed be open to pushing back Brexit for several months if Britain undertakes to hold European elections in late May.

Without a postponement, Britain is due to end its 46-year membership of the European Union at midnight on Friday with no deal, risking economic chaos on both sides of the Channel. May has said she will need until June 30 to ratify the withdrawal agreement.

European Council president Donald Tusk, the summit host, has instead proposed "a flexible extension" and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel also said the EU leaders might well back a delay "longer than the British prime minister has requested."

But, as he arrived, Macron warned, "For me, nothing is decided, nothing, and in particular, since I hear rumours, not a long extension."

He repeated his insistence that May must provide more guarantees that the delay would serve a useful purpose, saying he wanted to hear "what is the political plan behind it."

May agreed to a divorce deal with the EU last November but MPs in London have rejected it three times, forcing her to turn to the main opposition Labour party in a bid to find a way through.

'As soon as possible'

But these talks are moving slowly, and she is under intense pressure from hardline Brexit supporters in her Conservative party not to compromise.

As she arrived, May said she wanted to leave the EU "as soon as possible."