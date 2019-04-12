WORLD
4 MIN READ
Bombing at vegetable market in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
Most of the victims belong to the Shia Hazara minority, which has been similarly targeted in the past.
Bombing at vegetable market in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
Pakistani police officials cordon off the site after a bomb blast at a fruit market in Quetta on April 12, 2019. / AFP
April 12, 2019

A bomber targeted an open-air market in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, killing at least 20 people and wounding nearly 50 others, police and hospital officials said. Nearly half the victims are Shia. 

"It seems people from the Hazara community were the target," senior police chief Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdur Razzaq Cheema said, adding that some of the victims were in critical condition. The Hazara minority follows the Shia sect of Islam and has been repeatedly targeted by terror attacks in the decades following the rise in militancy in Pakistan.

Cheema said the bomb, an improvised explosive device, was concealed inside a sack of potatoes.

An investigation was under way, the DIG said, adding the attack happened when shopkeepers were stacking produce.

Earlier reports indicated it might have been a suicide bombing.

A local police officer who was posted at the fruit market and survived the bomb said the area had been packed at the time of the blast early in the morning.

During the early hours, trucks arrive with vegetables brought in from outside the city, to be shifted by traders into smaller vehicles and delivered throughout Quetta.

No claim of responsibility

There was no clear claim of responsibility for the attack, which took place in the Hazarganji neighbourhood.

Sunni militant groups have claimed similar bombings in the past against Shias, whom they view as apostates deserving of death.

"Emergency has been declared at hospitals and it seems people from the Hazara community were the target," Cheema said.

Recommended

TV footage showed several damaged shops and at least one vehicle of paramilitary security forces.

Jam Kamal Khan, the chief minister of Balochistan province, condemned the bombing, saying "the enemy of humanity is behind this act of terrorism."

He said he ordered authorities to provide the best possible treatment to those wounded.

Shortly after the bombing near a Shia residential area, dozens of Shia youths rallied in Quetta, demanding more security from the authorities and the arrest of those behind the attacks.

They also denounced the violence by extremists who have killed hundreds in similar attacks over the past years in Baluchistan province, where Quetta is the capital.

Quetta is the capital of Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, and is Pakistan's largest and least populated province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist militancy.

Hazara make up roughly 500,000 of Quetta's population of 2.3 million. 

They are so frequently targeted that provincial police chief Mohsin Butt said the victims in Friday's blast were given police protection every time they visited the fruit market.

"The same happened today, there were police and FC (Frontier Constabulary) guarding them when the blast occurred," Butt said.

Police are investigating what kind of blast it was, he added.

Balochistan is also the focus of projects in the $57 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a transport and energy link planned to run from western China to Pakistan’s southern deepwater port of Gwadar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon