Fisher-Price recalled nearly five million infant sleepers on Friday after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who bought a Fisher-Price Rock' n Play sleeper should stop using it right away and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The sleepers, which are used to put babies to sleep, are soft padded cradles that vibrate.

Fisher-Price and the CPSC said the deaths occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained, but did not specify how they died.