WORLD
3 MIN READ
A century later, the UK still hasn’t apologised for the Amritsar massacre
British leaders have expressed ‘deep regret’ but have not issued an apology despite being urged to do so by the UK opposition.
A century later, the UK still hasn’t apologised for the Amritsar massacre
Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, and other dignitaries pay homage to those killed by British forces in Amritsar [Prabhjot Gill/AP Photo]
April 15, 2019

The United Kingdom is facing calls to formally apologise for its slaughter of hundreds of Indians in the city of Amritsar in the Punjab region more than a century ago.

On April 13, 1919, thousands of Indians gathered in the Jallianwala Bagh area of the city in defiance of an order banning public protest, angry at the repression of native Indians by the colonial authorities.

Instead of peacefully dispersing the crowd of thousands, soldiers under the command of British officer, Reginald Dyer, opened fire, killing up to 1500 people, according to the Indian parliament.

While receiving condemnation from some politicians, Dyer became a hero in the UK, with the House of Lords declaring him the ‘Saviour of Punjab’.

His supporters, including the acclaimed author Rudyard Kipling, raised £26,000, the equivalent of more than £1.1m in today’s money, so that he could retire in comfort.

The massacre galvanised the Indian independence movement and led to the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer, the British governor of Punjab.

A hundred years later, however, the UK still hasn’t apologised, despite calls to do so by the Indian government, and the large South Asian diaspora in Britain. 

Recommended

Addressing MPs on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said: “The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history,” adding: “We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused,” thereby stopping short of a full apology.

That approach has angered both activists and the opposition parties.

“I fail to understand why the government finds it so difficult to issue a formal apology for the appalling, atrocity of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Labour in government under Jeremy Corbyn certainly will” wrote Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell on twitter.

“100 years on from the Amritsar massacre, a shameful stain on British history, our government should issue a formal apology,” wrote the Liberal Democrat Party in a tweet.

This isn’t the first time the UK has faced criticism for its handling of colonial era atrocities.

In recent years, the country’s wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill’s status as a hero, has been criticised by activists and historians, who point to his racist views on people, including Indians, as well as his role in the Bengal famine, which left millions of Indians dead.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon