The United Kingdom is facing calls to formally apologise for its slaughter of hundreds of Indians in the city of Amritsar in the Punjab region more than a century ago.

On April 13, 1919, thousands of Indians gathered in the Jallianwala Bagh area of the city in defiance of an order banning public protest, angry at the repression of native Indians by the colonial authorities.

Instead of peacefully dispersing the crowd of thousands, soldiers under the command of British officer, Reginald Dyer, opened fire, killing up to 1500 people, according to the Indian parliament.

While receiving condemnation from some politicians, Dyer became a hero in the UK, with the House of Lords declaring him the ‘Saviour of Punjab’.

His supporters, including the acclaimed author Rudyard Kipling, raised £26,000, the equivalent of more than £1.1m in today’s money, so that he could retire in comfort.

The massacre galvanised the Indian independence movement and led to the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer, the British governor of Punjab.

A hundred years later, however, the UK still hasn’t apologised, despite calls to do so by the Indian government, and the large South Asian diaspora in Britain.