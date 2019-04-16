The UN envoy for Yemen announced on Monday that the government and Houthi rebels have reached agreement on the military plan for the initial redeployment of forces from the key port of Hudaida.

He said agreement on the first phase of withdrawals was reached in negotiations between the parties and Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, who heads the UN operation monitoring a broader ceasefire and redeployment agreement reached in Sweden in December.

Griffiths called Hudaida, whose port handles about 70 percent of Yemen's commercial and humanitarian imports, "a test of many things," including leadership, and he expressed hope "that we shall see in the coming days the people's trust vindicated in this."

The conflict has devastated Yemen

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by Iranian-linked Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally-recognised government-in-exile has been fighting them since 2015.

The civil and regional proxy war in the Arab world's poorest country has killed thousands of civilians, more than 50,000 according to one source, left millions suffering from food and medical care shortages, and pushed the country to the brink of famine, creating the world's worst humanitarian crisis according to the UN.

Violations and lengthy delays in implementing the agreement reached in Sweden have been blamed by the UN and diplomats largely on the lack of trust. Nonetheless, there has been concerted international pressure on the parties to implement the Hudaida deal, which is widely seen as a crucial first step toward much more difficult negotiations to end the war.

A UN official has said the first phase of redeployment involves a pullback of several kilometres (miles) by the Houthis and coalition forces, and the second phase involves a withdrawal of 18 to 30 kilometres (11 to18 1/2 miles), depending on the location and fighters. In some places in Hudaida city, the opposing forces are facing each other about 100 metres (yards) apart, the official said.

'Wants to see these redeployments happen'

Griffiths told the Security Council he was grateful to Yemen's President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has repeatedly told him he wants "to see these redeployments happen," and to Houthi leader Abdul Malik al Houthi, who reconfirmed his support for the Hudaida agreement when they met in the capital, Sanaa, last week.

"We will now move with all speed towards resolving the final outstanding issues related to phase two and the status of local security forces," Griffiths said.

Nonetheless, he remained cautious.

Griffiths reminded the council that when he first briefed members almost a year ago he said "a political solution was available to resolve the conflict," but added "that at any time war can take the chance of peace off the table."

"Both these propositions hold true as much today as a year ago," Griffiths said.