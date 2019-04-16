The end of Sudan's 30-year long military rule of Omar al Bashir is not the end of Sudanese political upheaval. The country's leading opposition force Sudanese Professionals' Association (SPA) is now calling for a "full dissolution of the deep state."

The deep state usually refers to an unofficial alliance among political elites, institutional powers and business leaders in any given country, according to experts.

To reconcile with the opposition, Sudan's interim military government made many concessions — from putting Bashir under a house arrest to forcing the coup leader Awad Ibn Auf, who was also Bashir’s defense minister, into retirement.

It doesn't end there. The country's intelligence chief Salah Abdallah Mohamed Saleh, who's nicknamed Salah Gosh, was also forced to resign from his post on Saturday. Under Saleh, Sudan's intelligence service gained a bad reputation. Gosh launched a brutal crackdown on protesters since the beginning of the non-violent uprising.

The interim government led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, an ally of the Gulf’s autocratic rulers, made a pledge to protesters that they will have a say in picking the country’s new prime minister.

Initial signs show the Saudi-UAE bloc has appeared to lean toward Burhan, hoping to groom and use him as a buffer against the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan. They see in Burhan what they saw in Egypt's military general Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

The protesters, however, do not seem to be in agreement with the governing military council’s political moves. They see “the deep state” structure as an obstacle to achieving a free, democratic state and they are not willing to compromise on it and still wish “to remove the entire system.”

What is Sudan’s deep state?

Bashir’s critics have long accused “the deep state” of being “a violent kleptocracy,” which focused on the exploitation of the country’s resources.