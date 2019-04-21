A comedian with no political experience won a landslide victory in Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday, exit polls showed, dealing a stunning rebuke to the country's political establishment.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose only previous political role was playing the president in a TV show, trounced incumbent Petro Poroshenko by taking 73 percent of the vote, according to exit polls conducted by several think tanks.

It was an extraordinary outcome to a campaign that started as a joke but struck a chord with voters frustrated by poverty, corruption and a five-year war in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 13,000 lives.

The 41-year-old star of the TV series "Servant of the People" will now take the helm of a country of 45 million people beset by challenges and having run on the vaguest of political platforms.

TRT World's Francis Collings brings more from Kiev.

'Everything is possible!'

"I will never let you down," Zelenskiy told jubilant supporters at his Kiev campaign headquarters where he was showered with glittering confetti after the exit polls were released.

"While I am not formally president yet, as a citizen of Ukraine I can tell all post-Soviet countries: 'Look at us! Everything is possible!'."

Zelenskiy won in all regions of the country, defeating Poroshenko even in the west where he traditionally enjoyed strong support.

Poroshenko, 53, conceded defeat in a speech at his campaign headquarters.

He said the results were "clear" and enough reason to "call my opponent and congratulate him".

"I will leave office but I want to firmly stress -- I will not quit politics," Poroshenko said.

Preliminary results were expected in several hours but the same exit polls were accurate in the first round of the election.

After taking the most votes in last month's first-round vote, Zelenskiy had enjoyed a strong lead going into Sunday's poll.

Comedy gigs, social media

From Ukrainian-speaking regions in the west of the country to Russian-speaking territories in the war-torn east, many voters said they feared uncertainty but yearned for change.