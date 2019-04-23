Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday secured veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's backing to run in the June 9 snap presidential election, virtually guaranteeing Tokayev's victory.

Kazakhstan's ruling party will nominate its candidate for the June presidential election on Tuesday – the first time since the ex-Soviet republic's independence not to feature pre-and post-communist leader Nursultan Nazarbayev on the ballot.

Nazarbayev, 78, shocked the oil-rich nation in March by calling time on his three-decade presidency and allowing loyalist Jomart-Kassym Tokayev to succeed him, initially on an interim basis.

Tokayev subsequently announced a snap election for June 9 in a televised address to the nation earlier this month. He is widely tipped to receive the nomination from the Nur Otan party.

At his inauguration in March, Tokayev called for the country's capital Astana to be renamed Nur-Sultan after Nazarbayev.

The change has since gone into effect.

Nazarbayev still wields significant powers in Kazakhstan and is expected to preside over Tuesday's extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan of which he is chairman.

He is also the lifelong chair of the powerful security council and is constitutionally designated as the country's 'Elbasy', or 'Leader of the Nation.'

While Tokayev has said Nazarbayev will retain a decisive say over domestic and foreign policy, the 65-year-old's own public profile has been growing in recent weeks.

Visits to Russia

Tokayev has visited Moscow for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, a close ally of Nazarbayev, as well as Uzbekistan, a key player in ex-Soviet Central Asia.