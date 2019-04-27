Heavy rains lashed northern Mozambique on Saturday in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth as aid groups warned of possible flooding and mudslides in the days ahead.

At least five people were killed, the government said. Mozambique's disaster authorities said one person was killed in Pemba city and another in hard-hit Macomia district, while residents on Ibo island said two people died there. Details on the fifth death were not immediately available.

Nearly 3,500 homes in parts of northern-most Cabo Delgado province were partially or fully destroyed, with electricity cut and at least one key bridge collapsed.

"The entire area is a scene of vast destruction," Daw Mohamed, humanitarian director with the aid group CARE, said in a statement after assessing Macomia district on Saturday morning. People need shelter, food and water, he said.

Double tap

Cyclone Kenneth arrived late Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people. This was the first time in recorded history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season, again raising concerns about climate change.

Kenneth, packing the power of a Category 4 hurricane, tore into a region that had never seen such a fierce storm during the age of satellite observation. Its remnants could dump twice as much rain as Idai did last month, the UN World Program has said.

Aid groups warned that flooding remained a danger after Kenneth, just as flooding caused most of the deaths after Idai. Some forecasts warned of as much as 250 millimetres (9 inches) of torrential rain, or about a quarter of the average annual rainfall for the region.