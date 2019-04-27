WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan protest leaders and army rulers agree on civilian-military council
The army ousted former leader Omar al Bashir on April 11 following months of anti-government protests, saying it would rule for two years ahead of polls. Protesters persist with Khartoum sit-in, demanding a civilian-led transitional council.
Sudan protest leaders and army rulers agree on civilian-military council
A protester waves a Sudanese national flag during a sit-in at Armed Forces Square in Khartoum, Sudan. The Umma party of former Prime Minister Sadiq al Mahdi, a leading opposition figure, said the protesters will not leave until there is a full transfer of power to civilians. April 27, 2019. / AP
April 27, 2019

Sudan's protest leaders and army rulers have agreed on Saturday to establish a joint civilian-military council as they met to discuss demonstrators' demands for a handover to civilian rule, a protest leader said.

"We agreed on a joint council between the civilian and the military," Ahmed al-Rabia, who was involved in the talks, told AFP. "We are now in consultation about what percentage of the council should be represented by civilians and how much by the military."

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) ousted and arrested former president Bashir on April 11 following months of protests, saying it would rule for up to two years ahead of elections.

Anti-Bashir opposition groups and protesters, who have kept up a sit-in outside the defence ministry, want a civilian-led transitional council with military representation. Under an umbrella group known as the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces, they met the TMC on Saturday to try to resolve the stand-off.

"Today we have taken positive steps and we expect to reach an agreement satisfactory to all parties," said Ayman Nimir, an opposition negotiator.

Recommended

"We expect to receive a response from the military council regarding the formation of a sovereign council within hours."

A TMC spokesman, Shams El Din Kabbashi, also said the talks had gone well.

"God willing the talks will continue this evening and we are very optimistic that we can reach a final result and announce it to the Sudanese people," he said.

The TMC has dismissed and arrested some former officials, announced anti-corruption measures and promised to give executive authority to a civilian government, but has previously signalled that ultimate authority will remain in its hands.

Bashir was overthrown and detained by the military after 16 weeks of protests triggered by a deepening economic crisis.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon