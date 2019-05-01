WORLD
2 MIN READ
16 Indian police commandos feared dead in Maoist attack
Police officer Sharad Shelar says Maoist rebels triggered a land mine blast in the forested Gadchiroli area in Maharashtra state as a van carrying police commandos passed through.
16 Indian police commandos feared dead in Maoist attack
At least five people including a state legislator for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh state last month. / Reuters Archive
May 1, 2019

Police say Maoist militants have attacked a van carrying police commandos in the rebel's stronghold in western India and 16 officers are feared to have died.

Police officer Sharad Shelar says the rebels triggered a land mine blast in the forested Gadchiroli area in Maharashtra state as the vehicle was passing through on Wednesday.

In April last year, India's security forces killed 37 suspected Maoist rebels in two separate gun battles in the region.

The Maoist rebels, who claim inspiration from Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting India's government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers and the poor.

Recommended

The rebels have thousands of fighters and are active in several parts of India. 

The militants, who routinely attack government troops and officials, say they are fighting for people left out of a long economic boom in Asia's third-largest economy.

At least five people including BJP lawmaker Bheema Mandavi were killed in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh last month after Maoist militants detonated a bomb as Mandavi and his entourage were driving back from a campaign appearance, according to district magistrate Topeshwar Verma.

READ MORE: Who are the Naxalites and why do they boycott Indian elections?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon