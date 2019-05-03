More than 1,000 people have died from an Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo that started in August, the Democratic Republic of Congo's health minister said Friday, as attacks on treatment centres and health workers undermine efforts to contain the disease.

Health Minister Oly Ilunga said that four deaths in the outbreak's epicentre of Katwa pushed the death toll to 1,008. Two more deaths were reported in Butembo.

The World Health Organization said earlier on Friday it feared continued "intense transmission" of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the death toll from a nine-month-old epidemic was hovering at 994.

The WHO plans to introduce an unlicensed new Ebola vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, in addition to a Merck vaccine already being used, as "another tool in the toolbox," Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, told a news briefing in Geneva.

TRT World'sLiz Maddock has more.

Tenth outbreak in 40 years