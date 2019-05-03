TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey official criticises US embassy's tweet on press freedom
Fahrettin Altun urged the US to focus on internal 'long-standing problems' such as poverty and racial discrimination instead.
Turkey official criticises US embassy's tweet on press freedom
Head of Turkey’s presidential communications Fahrettin Altun. / AA
May 3, 2019

Turkey slammed the US Embassy in Ankara on Friday for urging the country to treat journalists and the media with more fairness and justice on World Press Freedom Day.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun responded to the mission on Twitter, urging Washington to focus on its own "long-standing problems."

"Instead of pointing fingers at other nations, Washington must focus on addressing long-standing problems such as extreme poverty and racial discrimination," Altun added.

Recommended

The US Embassy had earlier criticised Turkey's performance in press freedom.

"We will continue to urge Turkey to respect and ensure freedom of expression, fair trial guarantees, and judicial independence," it said.

Turkey has repeatedly criticised American officials for exercising double standards when it comes to human rights, press freedom and freedom of speech.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda