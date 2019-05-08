US President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed a report that he accrued losses totalling $1.17 billion in a decade when he was promoting himself as a master dealmaker as a "Fake News hit job".

Trump did not directly acknowledge the losses reported by The New York Times, but in a pair of tweets said real estate developers were entitled to "massive write-offs and depreciation."

"You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes....almost all real estate developers did – and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport," he said.

"Additionally, the very old information put out is a highly inaccurate Fake News hit job!"

According to the Times, Trump's apparent losses were greater than nearly any other individual American taxpayer, so much so that he managed to avoid paying income taxes for eight of the 10 years.