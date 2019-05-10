A German woman who posed as a wealthy heiress to scam New York hotels, fashionable friends and banks with a blizzard of forged documents was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison on Thursday after a jury convicted her of fraud last month.

Anna Sorokin, 28, was better known to her Manhattan friends as Anna Delvey, a would-be socialite decked out in expensive clothes whose credit cards came back declined with unnerving frequency despite her talk of having a trust fund.

Before giving nearly the maximum possible sentence, Judge Diane Kiesel, of New York state Supreme Court, rebuked Sorokin as "blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City."

"She wanted everything that big money could buy, except that Ms. Sorokin didn't have big money," Kiesel said in court, decrying Sorokin's taste for Sancerre wine and private jets. "All she had was a big scam."

Prosecutors say Sorokin stole $275,000 from others while pretending she had a fortune of $67 million through multiple acts of glamorous grifting in 2016 and 2017.

Sorokin has already spent more than 500 days in jail. She appeared in court in handcuffs wearing a black dress, black shoes and glasses with thick black frames.

Prosecutors pointed to her use of a stylist to pick out outfits for her trial as evidence that Sorokin lacked remorse.

"The only time she showed emotions was when she was crying because she was upset about the clothing she had received from the Department of Corrections," Catherine McCaw, a prosecutor with the Manhattan district attorney's office, told the court.

Sorokin, who was born in Russia before moving with her family to Germany as a teenager, spoke only to say she wanted "to apologise for the mistakes I made."