Some prominent Saudi journalists have come out to defend Israeli aggression towards Palestinians, calling the Palestinian group Hamas "murderers and agents of Iran" and also expressing their sympathy with the Zionist state.

"Our hearts are with you. May Allah protect Israel and its people," prominent Saudi journalist and former director of the Jeddah-based Middle East Center for Strategic and Legal Studies, Abd al Hamid al Hakim, wrote on Twitter.

The Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is no longer secretive about its pro-Israel stance. Instead its member state Oman hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year. The visit coincided with the visit of Israeli far-right Minister Miri Regev to the UAE, another GCC member state.

"We will not let the treacherous hand of Iran and its agents in Gaza reach the Israeli people. It's time to say this out loud: confronting the terror of Hamas is the responsibility of all the countries in the region and of the international community [as a whole], not only of Israel,” al Hakim added in his tweet.

Ignoring the historical claim of Palestinians over the land occupied by Israel, al Hakim called on all the Arabs to rethink their support of the Palestinian cause. "Do you want these murders and agents of Iran to rule Jerusalem?" he asked.

Other Saudi journalists also joined the chorus.

"It's a repeating loop: rockets [are fired] from Gaza into Israel, Israel bombs [Gaza], someone or other mediates, the fighting stops – and the common Palestinian folks pay the price,” Turki al Hamad, another Saudi writer, wrote.

"This is 'resistance,' my friend. Iran and Turkey are in trouble, and the Palestinians are paying the price," he continued, blaming brutal Israeli attacks in Hamas-controlled Gaza on Turkey and Iran.