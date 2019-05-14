The United Nations on Tuesday said a redeployment by Yemen's Houthi movement from three Red Sea ports had been carried out "partly as agreed" by warring parties, under a peace deal that it hopes will pave the way for wider peace talks.

The Houthi movement's unilateral withdrawal from the key ports, used for grain, oil, commerce and aid, began on Saturday, in the most significant advance yet for efforts to end the four-year-old war and relieve hunger.

"UN teams have been monitoring this redeployment which has been executed, partly as agreed by the Yemeni parties in the concept of phase one," the head of a UN mission to monitor the deal said in a statement after visiting the ports of Saleef, Ras Isa and Hudaida.

'Still a lot of work to be done'

He welcomed the fact that the ports had been handed over to local coast guards and urged the parties to finalise negotiations for a full implementation of the next stages of the Hudaida deal.